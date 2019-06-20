Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION
3175 Paulskirk Drive
Ellicott City, MD
Tom Marshall Notice
Tom Marshall, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at George Washington University Hospital. He was a Federal Employee with the Department of Homeland Security. A devoted husband and father, Tom was active within his church community, an avid Washington DC sports fan, and volunteered with local youth baseball. Tom was known for his incredible intellect, quick wit and sense of humor. Tom had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He is survived by his loving wife, Dina, and son, Thomas; also survived by his mother, Joan, step-father, Charles, nine siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Respects can be paid at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 from 2-4 or 6-8 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 3175 Paulskirk Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043 at 11 am on Monday, June 24, 2019. Those wishing to honor Tom's life can make a donation to the . Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019
