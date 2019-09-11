|
Tom Taylor, age 67, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on September 6, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Born in Canton, OH, he was the son of Joan Evelyn (Geesey) Seeny and the late Thomas Rayburn. Tom was an active member of the Darlington Fire Department for many years and served as an Election official in the Darlington and Level precincts. For many years, he volunteered for Addiction Connection Resources (ACR) where he counseled families of addicts. In his younger years, Tom was an auctioneer at Bel Air Auction Galleries. He also worked at Preston's Stationary as a sales professional for many years before forming his own company, ATM, which sold commercial office products. He was a self-taught pen and ink artist and loved drawing landscapes. He enjoyed building and refinishing furniture and was an avid fisherman and crabber. Tom enjoyed the outdoors, especially watching the Eagles at the Conowingo Dam. He enjoyed a good game of horseshoes competing in the Bel Air 4th of July competition where he won several times. Tom was also a history buff specifically in WWII events and Gen. George Patton. He was an awesome cook and will be sorely missed by the Darlington Fire Company where he was known for his Creamed Chip Beef. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed decorating at Christmas time, and loved his cats, especially Chloe. Tom was a man of integrity and was loved by many.
In addition to his mother, Tom is survived by his wife, Brenda Ragan Taylor; half-sister, Linda Goins; and aunt, Barb Fisher.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Danny Rayburn; grandmother, Dorothy Lucille Sherr; and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10-11am at which time the service will follow. Interment will take place in Darlington Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matt Prisock, Garrett Ragan, Danny Ragan, Carroll Rinehart, Willard Evans and Lloyd Scarborough. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy, Wesley and Andrew Ragan, Lee Cook and Hugh Walter
Contributions may be made to Darlington Fire Company, 2600 Castleton Road, Darlington, MD 21034.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019