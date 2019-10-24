|
Tom Toth of Long Neck, DE died at home on September 29, 2019 of complications from pancreatic cancer.
He was born on September 2, 1943 in Bethlehem, PA the son of the late Stephen S. Toth and Goldie K. (Danyi) Toth.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Long. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cecelia (Mistal) Toth; a niece, Eliza Transue and her husband Tim and their children, Jude, Gabriel, Christian and Sasha. He is also survived by sister-in-law Benedicta Mistal and brother-in-law Michael Long.
Tom graduated from Liberty High School in 1961 and Bloomsburg University of PA in 1965 with a teaching degree in Biology. Later he did graduate work at American University in Washington, D.C. and received a Master of Education from Johns Hopkins University. He taught in the Baltimore County School System for 30 years until his retirement in 1995. He was one of three teachers chosen to start the Gifted and Talented Science Program in the County. A former student acknowledged Tom in his Doctoral Dissertation as the Junior High Biology Teacher who sparked his interest in the field. In retirement he mentored students at Long Neck Elementary.
Tom and Ceil enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and to many foreign countries. Many summers they opened their home to international students. They have many dear friends in Spain, France, Hungary and Romania and have visited them frequently through the years.
Friends will remember Tom for his unique sense of humor and his love of all animals especially the cats he rescued. He also enjoyed the ocean, skiing, gardening, reading and cooking with Hungarian food as his specialty.
Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958 or the Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or to an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019