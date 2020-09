Or Copy this URL to Share

On September 8, 2020, Toney L. Dorsey, beloved husband of Leola Dorsey, devoted father of Tonya, Keontay, Damon and Sharon. He is also survived by two sisters and grandchildren.



Friends may visit Vaughn Greene, 4205 York Road on Tuesday, September 22nd from 4-7pm.



