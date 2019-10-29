Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
410-343-3000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
Parkton, MD
Tony Friedel Notice
On October 22, 2019, Tony Friedel, United States Navy Veteran of White Hall age 82, passed peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family after a long illness. He is the beloved husband of Joanna Marie Friedel; devoted father of Brett Charles Friedel and wife Pasha, Bryan Joseph Friedel and wife Susie, Erin Ann Friedel and husband Timothy Baier; cherished grandfather of Zoey, Perri, Brett Jr, Samuel, Charles, Felix and Greta; devoted brother of Barbara Horn and Judith Colangelo; also many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Tony's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-16924 York Road-Monkton on Friday, November 1 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Liturgy will be held 10 AM Saturday, November 2 at Our Lady of Grace-Parkton. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in Tony's name may be made to the Greater Maryland Chapter, ALZ. org. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 29, 2019
