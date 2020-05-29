Tori Harrison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 15, 2020, Tori Elaine Harrison passed into eternal rest. On Saturday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 3:00-4:00PM. On Monday, a private Celebration of Life will be held at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Tori E. Harrison Endowed Scholarship Fund c/o the Catholic Community Foundation, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201, or online at https://www.archbalt.org/z_ccf/education-funds/st-frances-academy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved