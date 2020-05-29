On May 15, 2020, Tori Elaine Harrison passed into eternal rest. On Saturday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 3:00-4:00PM. On Monday, a private Celebration of Life will be held at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Tori E. Harrison Endowed Scholarship Fund c/o the Catholic Community Foundation, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201, or online at https://www.archbalt.org/z_ccf/education-funds/st-frances-academy.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2020.