1/
TRACEY SMYSER
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TRACEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracey Lynn Smyser, 59, died at 1:30 p.m. October 30, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland. She was born November 28, 1960 in Greensburg, Indiana and only child of Pat Smyser Smith and the late John L. Smyser. After her career in education Tracey worked at Harris Teeter in the Bakery for 5 years. Tracey is survived by her wife of 27 years, Linda Goodwin and many other loving friends and family from the community of Butcher's Hill, her education career, and her time at Harris Teeter. Services and Interment are private. www.KFHPA.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved