Tracey Lynn Smyser, 59, died at 1:30 p.m. October 30, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland. She was born November 28, 1960 in Greensburg, Indiana and only child of Pat Smyser Smith and the late John L. Smyser. After her career in education Tracey worked at Harris Teeter in the Bakery for 5 years. Tracey is survived by her wife of 27 years, Linda Goodwin and many other loving friends and family from the community of Butcher's Hill, her education career, and her time at Harris Teeter. Services and Interment are private. www.KFHPA.com