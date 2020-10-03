Tracey Elizabeth Welch was born on October 4, 1963, in Charlottesville, Va., and died suddenly on October 15, 2019, at her home in Annapolis, Md. Tracey is survived by her parents, Shirley T. and Tommy R. Welch; her devoted brother, Paul C. Welch; a loving aunt, Peggy T. Gibson; as well as many cousins and other relatives.Tracey was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Rosa A. and Paul F. Taylor; and her paternal grandparents, B. Jean and B.C. Welch. She will be missed by those family, friends, co-workers, clients and her beloved dog, Maddie.
She was a 1985 graduate of the University of Virginia and was a successful realtor in the Annapolis area for 12 years. Tracey was also an accomplished portrait artist, painting many portraits of family and friends. Tracey had a passion for gardening and for feeding the hungry through the bounty she grew.
A celebration of Tracey's life will be held Sunday, October 4, at 1:30pm, at Joy Reigns Lutheran Church, 41 Mayo Road in Edgewater, MD. Covid-19 distancing protocols will be in place. For more information, go to www.joyreignslutheranchurch.org
Further information will be posted on Tracey's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/tracey.welch