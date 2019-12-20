|
Trevor Smith, 54, passed away on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Lavenia Gardner, brothers, Nathaniel Smith and Alton Smith, and sister Alice Smith. She leaves to mourn, her sister Vann Jones (James), brother Tracy L. Smith; nephews - Dana O. Crockett (Lakia), Emanuel Simms III, and Eric Butler (Shana); niece- Ciara D. Simms. Special friends, Shirrel Figgs and Shadawn Boyd. Memorial services will be held Dec 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at March Funeral Home, 1101 E. North Avenue, Baltimore.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 20, 2019