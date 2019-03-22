Tripp Johnson, age 7, of Edgewood, MD passed away on March 11, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, he is the son of Megan Eileen Fulleylove (Jeff Filburn) of Forest Hill and Travis Scott Johnson of Edgewood. He was a student of William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School and was a member of the Patriot Program. He enjoyed sports and played for Joppa Rec. football, Fallston lacrosse and Emmorton basketball. He loved playing Chess and Call of Duty.In addition to his parents, Tripp is survived by his grandparents, Debbie and Raymond Johnson Jr. and Jean Fulleylove; great grandparents, Patricia Johnson and Doris Miller; aunts and uncles, Raymond (Kelsey) Johnson III, Heather (Mike Dahl) Johnson, Matthew (Alisha Phillips) Fulleylove and Michael Loux; cousins, Avery Johnson, Josephine Fulleylove and Roland Loux; also survived by many great aunts and uncles, extended family and many loving friends.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Fulleylove III and great grandfathers, Raymond Johnson Sr. and Carl Miller.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Main Church on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church on Tuesday at 11 am with Rev. Jack Ward officiating. Interment will take place in Oak Lawn Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to William Paca/ Old Post Road Elementary School, 2706 Philadelphia Road, Abingdon, MD 21009, Attn: Tammy Bosley.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary