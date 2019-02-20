Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy Ann Skinner

Notice Condolences Flowers

Trudy Ann Skinner Notice
It is with great sadness that the family of Trudy Ann Skinner, 59, of Ellicott City, announce her passing on February 15, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1959 to William and Dorothy Whiteford. Trudy worked as a postal clerk at the Ellicott City Post Office and the Linthicum Incoming Mail Facility. Lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, Joseph Skinner, her children, Heather Constantine (Chris), Joseph Skinner (Kathleen), her two grandchildren Max and Micah, and her siblings, Jean Trieschman (Elmer), Robin Kehoe (David), and William Whiteford (Margaret).Services will be held on February 22, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3755 St. Paul Street, Ellicott city, MD with luncheon to follow.Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Trudy to Maryland Shock Trauma at 410-328-8437.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.