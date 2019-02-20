|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Trudy Ann Skinner, 59, of Ellicott City, announce her passing on February 15, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1959 to William and Dorothy Whiteford. Trudy worked as a postal clerk at the Ellicott City Post Office and the Linthicum Incoming Mail Facility. Lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, Joseph Skinner, her children, Heather Constantine (Chris), Joseph Skinner (Kathleen), her two grandchildren Max and Micah, and her siblings, Jean Trieschman (Elmer), Robin Kehoe (David), and William Whiteford (Margaret).Services will be held on February 22, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3755 St. Paul Street, Ellicott city, MD with luncheon to follow.Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Trudy to Maryland Shock Trauma at 410-328-8437.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019