Trudy Greenberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Trudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 13, 2020, Trudy Greenberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 88. She is survived by her son, Howard (Melanie) Greenberg, a sister, Linda (Buddy) Kaufman, grandchildren, Emily (Andre) Brasser, Caitlin (Wil) Sless, and Carly, Alex, and Sarah Greenberg, her great-grandchildren, Eliana Brasser, Axel Brasser, and Shoshana Sless, her daughter-in-law, Esther Greenberg, and her brother and sister-in-law, Marlene and Kenny Greenberg. She is predeceased by her husband, Paul Greenberg, children, Allan Richard Greenberg and Susan Beth Greenberg, and her granddaughter, Brooke Greenberg.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Allan R. Greenberg Memorial Garden, c/o Jewish Community Center, 3506 Gwynnbrook Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of Trudys passing. She was a lovely person and will certainly be missed.
Nancy Foreman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved