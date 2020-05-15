On May 13, 2020, Trudy Greenberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 88. She is survived by her son, Howard (Melanie) Greenberg, a sister, Linda (Buddy) Kaufman, grandchildren, Emily (Andre) Brasser, Caitlin (Wil) Sless, and Carly, Alex, and Sarah Greenberg, her great-grandchildren, Eliana Brasser, Axel Brasser, and Shoshana Sless, her daughter-in-law, Esther Greenberg, and her brother and sister-in-law, Marlene and Kenny Greenberg. She is predeceased by her husband, Paul Greenberg, children, Allan Richard Greenberg and Susan Beth Greenberg, and her granddaughter, Brooke Greenberg.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Allan R. Greenberg Memorial Garden, c/o Jewish Community Center, 3506 Gwynnbrook Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store