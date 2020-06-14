Trula Mae Albin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Trula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trula Mae Albin (nee Weikel), of Baltimore MD, passed away June 11, 2020, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold Albin; sister, Thelma Klinger; and parents, Ammon and Blache Weikel. She is survived by her son, Lenny Albin (Karen Hoover), of Baltimore, MD; sister, Nancy Ritzman; grandchildren, Brittany Koritzer, Bethany Albin, David Albin, and Kaylea Hoover; great-grandson, Aeson Albin; also survived by many family and friends.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved