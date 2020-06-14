Trula Mae Albin (nee Weikel), of Baltimore MD, passed away June 11, 2020, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold Albin; sister, Thelma Klinger; and parents, Ammon and Blache Weikel. She is survived by her son, Lenny Albin (Karen Hoover), of Baltimore, MD; sister, Nancy Ritzman; grandchildren, Brittany Koritzer, Bethany Albin, David Albin, and Kaylea Hoover; great-grandson, Aeson Albin; also survived by many family and friends.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers.



