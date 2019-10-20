|
On October 17, 2019 Tuey May Hom beloved wife of James K.S. Hom; dear mother of Linda J. Yeung (Steven), Sharon J. Hom-Vong (Shaun), Jack S. Hom (Marta) and Patrick K. Hom (Lilo); devoted sister of Barry Kung (Shu Mei); devoted sister-in-law of Frank Hom (Xiu Dong) and Catherine Kung (Henry). Also survived by nine grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Wednesday, October 23rd from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 12:00PM, Noon at Grace and St. Peter's Church 707 Park Ave. Balto. MD 21201. Those desiring may make contributions in her name to Grace and St. Peters Church. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019