Fort Lincoln Cemetery
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
(301) 864-5090
Friday, May 1, 2020
9:30 AM
live stream
Received her wings peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 with her beloved husband of 29 years by her side. She is survived by her devoted husband John Jones, daughter Jazmyn Jones and (2) sons DeCarlo and Justin Fortune with (1) grandson Donovan Fortune. She is also survived by her mother Roberta Brown, (4) brothers, (4) sisters and a host of relatives and friends. Private Services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 9:30am streamed live https://www.facebook.com/FortLincolnFuneral/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2020
