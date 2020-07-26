Tyler Cole-Rubin, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away July 1, 2020 in Lewes, DE. He was 31. Tyler was born September 30, 1988 in Baltimore, MD to parents Karan A. Cole and Richard R. Rubin. He attended The Waldorf School of Baltimore, Towson High, Washington College, and received his BS from the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business.
Tyler worked for Lincoln Financial Group, Titan Steel, and most recently Facet Wealth. In his memory, Facet has created the Tyler Cole Memorial Hammer Award for excellence in sales, perseverance, enthusiasm, and hard work.
His bright, bold, and charismatic personality radiated his zest for life. He loved travel and all things outdoors including the beach, surfing, running, lacrosse, biking, and camping. From a young age, Tyler had a passion for music and was a talented guitarist and drummer. He loved to help others and was a member of the Board of At Jacob's Well, an organization dedicated to helping Baltimore's homeless find transitional and permanent housing.
He is survived by his mother Karan A. Cole, siblings Kelli Sapp Johnston, Kyra Hartnett, and Stefan (Bean) Rubin as well as his eight nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned as COVID restrictions ease. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tyler's name to At Jacob's Well (atjacobswell.org
).