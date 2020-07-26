1/1
Tyler Cole-Rubin
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyler Cole-Rubin, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away July 1, 2020 in Lewes, DE. He was 31. Tyler was born September 30, 1988 in Baltimore, MD to parents Karan A. Cole and Richard R. Rubin. He attended The Waldorf School of Baltimore, Towson High, Washington College, and received his BS from the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business.

Tyler worked for Lincoln Financial Group, Titan Steel, and most recently Facet Wealth. In his memory, Facet has created the Tyler Cole Memorial Hammer Award for excellence in sales, perseverance, enthusiasm, and hard work.

His bright, bold, and charismatic personality radiated his zest for life. He loved travel and all things outdoors including the beach, surfing, running, lacrosse, biking, and camping. From a young age, Tyler had a passion for music and was a talented guitarist and drummer. He loved to help others and was a member of the Board of At Jacob's Well, an organization dedicated to helping Baltimore's homeless find transitional and permanent housing.

He is survived by his mother Karan A. Cole, siblings Kelli Sapp Johnston, Kyra Hartnett, and Stefan (Bean) Rubin as well as his eight nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned as COVID restrictions ease. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tyler's name to At Jacob's Well (atjacobswell.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved