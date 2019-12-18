|
On December 12, 2019, Tyler Moore Peterson, 37, of Aberdeen, beloved son of Robert A. & Linda M. Peterson; loving grandson of Mary Lou Moore; cherished brother of Christopher A. Peterson & his wife Rebecca and Evan C. Peterson; dear nephew of John C. Peterson & his wife Amy, Jon P. Moore & his wife Sandi, Lisa Frederick & her husband Steve, Shauna Richmond & her husband Terry, Colleen A. Phillips & her husband Jim and Carol J. Moore.
Tyler was simply put, brilliant. A voracious reader and a skilled writer, his knowledge of history, classical literature and art was remarkable. Tyler's love of music, ranging from rock groups like Rush and The Who to classical, was a driving force. He could hold forth on not only the subject of paintings, but the artist. His grandmother urged him to go on Jeopardy when she would see him beating the competitors. Ty was a huge Ravens fan, and loved watching Terps basketball, as well as Hopkins Lacrosse and soccer on T.V. He had such a big heart, and was sensitive, generous and funny. His impressions and accents could rival anyone's. He was courageous through adversity. There was no limit to his love for family and pets.
Tyler obtained a Bachelor of Science in History from Towson University, Cum Laude, 2007, and a Master of Arts in Historical Studies in 2016, UMBC, with a 4.0. His most recent jobs were at Active Day Care and before that, Family and Children's Services. Volunteer activities over the years included The Lock House Museum, Harford County Humane Society, and Steppingstone Museum.
Family & friends will honor and celebrate Tyler's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (rt. 23 7 Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. with a Funeral Service beginning at 7 P.M. Interment Private. If desired, contributions may be made to the Harford County Humane Society, 2208 Connelly Rd. Fallston, MD 21047. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019