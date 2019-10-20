|
Tyson took his last swing on October 13, 2019. His death occurred just eighteen months after losing his lovely wife, Sally, to whom he was married for almost sixty years.
He was born in Newark, N.J., on August 30, 1931, to Virginia natives Marie Leachman Janney and J. Douglass Janney. Two older sisters, Jeanne McPherson Janney Brown of Raleigh, N.C., and Anne Pendleton Janney McClenaghan of Warrenton, Va., predeceased him.
Growing up, Tyson lived in seven different states and nine different homes. But thanks to his parents' foresight and generosity, he was able to attend and graduate from Woodberry Forest School (where he later served on the Advisory Council) and Washington and Lee University (where later he organized a documentary of their more than 108-year history of Mock Presidential Conventions). That was followed by a two-year stint in the Marine Corps at the end of the Korean War.
With the financial support of the G.I. Bill, Tyson returned to the classroom in 1955 as a member of the first graduating class of the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.
Tyson spent the ensuing thirty-five years working in Winchester, Philadelphia, Richmond, Charlottesville, and mostly in Baltimore in a variety of advertising/marketing jobs. "There were times of considerable challenge, pressure, and insecurity, but it was never dull and that's more than some could say."
He and Sally had lived in Charlottesville, Va., since 1987. Their three grown children, Joyce Saville Janney MacDonald, Tyson Douglass Janney, and Elizabeth Janney Ratcliffe, have kept the clan rolling with eleven grandchildren.
A faithful churchman, he served on the Vestry of Church of the Redeemer in Baltimore and was part of the 11 o'clock crowd at Christ Episcopal Church, Charlottesville. Tyson lived out his faith through his interactions with everyone. He had many, many friends. In fact, if he met you, you were his friend, no matter where or when it happened.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlottesville.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org.
While he may not have been the best son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, or friend, there were none better. Our great loss is Heaven's gain.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019