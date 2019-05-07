|
On May 5, 2019, Ursula D. Callahan (nee Aiken) passed away; beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Callahan; devoted mother of Eleanor Smith, Elizabeth Markline and her husband Robert, Ursula Dodson and her companion Kenny Mascari, and Maureen Brown and her husband Rick; loving grandmother of Dottie, Becky, Jessica, Jolene, Rachel, Megan, D.J., Daniel, Drew, Rusty, and Kayla, and 18 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph Aiken and the late Nancy Patterson and J. Hall Aiken, III. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 am at St. Marks Catholic Church (Fallston). Interment Highview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Ursula's name to Amedisys Hospice of Greater Chesapeake, 7106 Ridge Road, Suite 140, Rosedale, MD 21237. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 7, 2019