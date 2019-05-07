Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
For more information about
Ursula Callahan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ursula Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ursula Callahan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ursula Callahan Notice
On May 5, 2019, Ursula D. Callahan (nee Aiken) passed away; beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Callahan; devoted mother of Eleanor Smith, Elizabeth Markline and her husband Robert, Ursula Dodson and her companion Kenny Mascari, and Maureen Brown and her husband Rick; loving grandmother of Dottie, Becky, Jessica, Jolene, Rachel, Megan, D.J., Daniel, Drew, Rusty, and Kayla, and 18 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph Aiken and the late Nancy Patterson and J. Hall Aiken, III. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 am at St. Marks Catholic Church (Fallston). Interment Highview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Ursula's name to Amedisys Hospice of Greater Chesapeake, 7106 Ridge Road, Suite 140, Rosedale, MD 21237. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now