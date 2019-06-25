Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Ursula E. Abbott

Ursula E. Abbott Notice
Ursula E. Abbott, age 78, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on June 22, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Oppenheim, Rhineland-Pfalz, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Frieda Elisabeth (Hauff) and wife of CSM Robert S. Abbott. She attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Her hobbies included gardening and cooking. Family was always first for her, and she enjoyed taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her four sons, James (Mari) F. Abbott, Robert (Beverly) T. Abbott, Joseph (Kathy) R. Abbott, and Richard (Dana) R. Abbott; three daughters, Patricia E. Saul, Jacqueline E. Abbott and Loretta (Kevin) E. Atchison; sister, Annalisa E. Eller; thirteen grandchildren, and many loving great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John R. Abbott.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Thursday June 27. Services will be held on, Friday, June 28 at 10 am at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA, 22312.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 25 to June 28, 2019
