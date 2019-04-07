|
|
On April 5, 2019, Ursula R. Oliver who was preceded in death by her parents, her life long friend Geraldine Rutkowski. She is survived by many "nieces" and "nephews" and good friends.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday April 9 from 4-7 PM. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers family is asking that donations be made to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. She and her quirky ways will be missed.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019