Vernon Allan Bandel, born in Baltimore, MD on May 8, 1937 to Vernon M. Bandel and Ina M. (Slagle) Bandel. He passed away peacefully at The Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant in Ellicott City, MD, on November 2, 2019 after several months of declining health. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marilyn (Boston) Bandel; daughter, Cheryl Wingate and husband Scott; son, David Bandel and his wife, Amy (Gregory); a brother, Donald M. Bandel and his wife, Anne (Dalton); grandchildren Lydia and Braden Wingate and Jake and Jonathan Bandel.
Friends may call at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM.
A funeral service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:30am at Glenelg United Methodist Church, 13900 Burntwoods Road, Glenelg, MD 21737. Interment will follow in McKendree Cemetery, West Friendship, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019