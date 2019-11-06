Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Glenelg United Methodist Church
Glenelg, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for V. BANDEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

V. Allan BANDEL


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
V. Allan BANDEL Notice
Vernon Allan Bandel, born in Baltimore, MD on May 8, 1937 to Vernon M. Bandel and Ina M. (Slagle) Bandel. He passed away peacefully at The Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant in Ellicott City, MD, on November 2, 2019 after several months of declining health. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marilyn (Boston) Bandel; daughter, Cheryl Wingate and husband Scott; son, David Bandel and his wife, Amy (Gregory); a brother, Donald M. Bandel and his wife, Anne (Dalton); grandchildren Lydia and Braden Wingate and Jake and Jonathan Bandel.

Friends may call at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM.

A funeral service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:30am at Glenelg United Methodist Church, 13900 Burntwoods Road, Glenelg, MD 21737. Interment will follow in McKendree Cemetery, West Friendship, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of V.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -