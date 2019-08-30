Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for V. Redenbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

V. Darlene Redenbaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
V. Darlene Redenbaugh Notice
V. Darlene (nee Boxx) Redenbaugh, 74, of Clarkston, passed from this life Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her home.

Born in Polo, Mo., and graduated from Lawson, Mo., high school class of 1963. Then in 1997 earned an AA degree with Phi Theta Kappa honors at Phoenix College in ASL sign language for the deaf which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was most recently a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Clarkston.

James, husband of 53 years plus of the home; daughters Nancy and Sarah (Steve); granddaughters Avery; sister Marge (Marvin); brothers Benny (Linda) and Jesse Ralph (Julie); nieces and nephews and cousins worldwide.

She was predeceased by both parents, Ben and Cleo Boxx and brother Norman (Margaret) Boxx all of Ray County in Missouri.

No services are planned at this time. Remember her as best you remember her.

Any donations can be made to either Alzheimer's or s. Please no flowers or plants.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of V.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.