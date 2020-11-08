1/1
Val Marie Mills
On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Val Marie Mills (nee Miller) of Bel Air, age 64. Beloved wife of Gary Dane Mills; devoted mother of Jason Monmonier and his wife Jamie, Kara Cadenhead and her husband James; loving grandmother of Kai Cadenhead, Jemma and Croy Monmonier; dear sister of Dale Miller and his wife Colleen; cherished aunt of Dean, Reed and Faith; daughter in law to Vernon and Laura Mills; also survived by numerous relatives and friends. Val was the former owner and president of Executive Coffee Service for over 30 years. She was a born again Christian and was an active member of Mountain Christian Church. She led a very active lifestyle, enjoying horseback riding, skiing, and water activities such as scuba diving, boating, and swimming. She loved traveling the world and spent her vacation time in Key West, Florida. She will always be remembered as being a talented artist, utterly energetic and completely charismatic. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 6, 2020
So very sorry to hear the news. Gary and family, you're in my thoughts. So many great memories...
Jane Gilbert
Friend
November 6, 2020
Such a bright ray of sunshine now spreading her light and love in heaven. RIP my dear friend.
Marilyn Rice
Friend
