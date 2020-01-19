Home

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC.
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC.
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Valentine A. Czawlytko

Valentine A. Czawlytko
On January 13, 2020, Valentine A. Czawlytko passed away at the age of 95. He is the beloved husband of the late Joan M. (nee Winiecki), loving father of Phyllis Czawlytko, Valerie Czawlytko, Paula Mackey, and Patricia Rehert and her husband Mark, cherished grandfather of Derek and Rachel Rehert, devoted brother of Edward Czawlytko and his wife Arline and the late Helen Czawlytko, Paul Czawlytko, Rita Urbaniak, Theresa Cooper, Margaret Weiss and Rosalie Alban. He is a proud Navy Veteran of World War II.

Mr. Czawlytko rests at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229. The family will receive guests on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, 4416 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
