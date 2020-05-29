Valentine (Sosna) Wagoner
01/14/1930 - 05/15/2020. Beloved wife of the late William Fred Wagoner; loving mother of Corie (David Grogan) Wagoner Barnhart and the late William (Freddie) Wagoner, Jr. She was the dearest grandmother of William (Billy) Norman III and Jennifer Suzanne (Joel) Hawkins; great-grandmother of Joshua Davis Hawkins, Emma Corie Hawkins, Hannah Elise Hawkins and Elijah Maxwell Hawkins. Devoted sister of Victoria Sosna Winkler of France, Helen Sosna Childress of Virginia and Franz Sosna of Germany and sister in-law of Nancy (Wagoner) McWilliams of Pennsylvania. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in Virginia, Pennsylvania, France and Germany. Valentine was a devoted friend and neighbor to many in Whiteford, Delta and Belair, Maryland where she resided since 1957. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., Amherst NY.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
