|
|
Valerie Claire (Fauteux) Murphy was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on May 10, 1937. Valerie graduated from New Bedford High School in 1954 and attended the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City in 1955 as an alternate from Massachusetts. She graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music in June, 1960 with a degree in Vocal Performance and earned her Master of Education degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1980.
Valerie married Robert "Bob" Ricketson Murphy June 2, 1962. After living and working abroad in many countries for 36 years, they settled in Baltimore in 2001 where she continued to teach piano and voice privately until her retirement in 2013. She enjoyed volunteering at Rodgers Forge Elementary School and was a longtime member of the St. Pius X Church choir. Valerie lived the last 7 years of her life living at the Pickersgill Retirement Community in Towson, Maryland.
Valerie was bright, warm, resilient and generous of spirit. She worked hard for everything she achieved and was always grateful. Music was her vehicle to achievement and it was also her escape. She loved her family deeply. She will be greatly missed.
Valerie was preceded in death by her husband Bob and parents Pete and Ann Fautuex. She is survived by son Graham Murphy (Toni) , daughters Deirdre Barone (Mike) and Laura Foster (John D.) and her brother Laurier Fauteux (Bonnie). She has 9 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation in her memory to or one to support arts education.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020