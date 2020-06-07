Valerie Cole-James, loving wife of Phillip James Jr., peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Friends may visit the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2-4PM, and also on Tuesday at 1:30PM followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 2:00PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.