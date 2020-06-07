Valerie Cole-James
Valerie Cole-James, loving wife of Phillip James Jr., peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Friends may visit the MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2-4PM, and also on Tuesday at 1:30PM followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 2:00PM.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR
JUN
9
Visitation
01:30 PM
MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR
JUN
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
MARCH LIFE TRIBUTE CTR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 6, 2020
Such a wonderful classmate and friend. Even though we didn't talk on a regular basis, when we did, it was like yesterday. She will be missed! Sending my prayers and condolences to the Family. May God grant you peace beyond all understanding.
VANESSA JACKSON
Classmate
June 6, 2020
auntie you were a very strong and determined woman. No matter what ever occurred in life youve always fought through it. I know I havent been the best Niece but you always had a heart of gold and very caring. Thank you for the small nugget of advice youve given me. Rest in Paradise and we will see you soon.
Victoria Jones
Family
June 6, 2020
To the Coles-James family, earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. Val fought a good fight, finished the race and kept the faith. She is in the arms of the Almighty, her reward.
Pennie Alston
