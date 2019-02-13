|
|
Valerie F. Feury, 75, passed away on January 21, 2019; loving wife of Kevin C. Feury; devoted mother of Patricia Feury, Karen Grier, Brendan Feury; beloved sister George Bennett; cherished grandmother of Owen and Reagan Feury. The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Friday, February 15 from 6 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in her memory to Our Daily Bread, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2019