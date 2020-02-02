|
|
On January 30, 2020, VALERIE JEAN MARSHALL, beloved daughter of the late Eugene Marshall and the late Edith Marshall; loving step-daughter of Catherine Marshall; cherished sister of Edith Budd (Richard), Eugene Marshall, Jr. (Deborah), Anna Evans (Kelly), and Bridget Horne (Ronald). Also survived by loving nieces, grand-nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, step-brothers, step-sisters, and friends.
The family will receive visitors on Monday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 12:30pm with the interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Gardens. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020