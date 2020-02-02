Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Meadowridge Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Jean Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Jean Marshall Notice
On January 30, 2020, VALERIE JEAN MARSHALL, beloved daughter of the late Eugene Marshall and the late Edith Marshall; loving step-daughter of Catherine Marshall; cherished sister of Edith Budd (Richard), Eugene Marshall, Jr. (Deborah), Anna Evans (Kelly), and Bridget Horne (Ronald). Also survived by loving nieces, grand-nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, step-brothers, step-sisters, and friends.

The family will receive visitors on Monday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 12:30pm with the interment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Gardens. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -