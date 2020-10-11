On October 1, 2020, Valerie Lynn Byrd, devoted wife of Wayne Byrd; dear sister of Hugh Buchanan and Steve Buchanan; devoted dog mom of Jakey and Andy; dear aunt of Heather Buchanan, Lindsay Buchanan, Steve Buchanan, James Buchanan and Scott Buchanan.



Family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26) Towson, MD 21204 where a Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at 11 AM. Interment at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Face masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store