Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Christian Life Church
6605 Liberty Rd
Baltimore, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Christian Life Church
6605 Liberty Rd
Baltimore, MD
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Valerie Renee Matthews Notice
On Friday, October 25, 2019, Valerie Renee Matthews (nee Blackwell); daughter of the late Henry Blackwell Sr and the late Marguerite Alma Palmer; joined her beloved husband Donald 'Chic' Kavon Matthews; devoted mother of Donald Matthews Jr., Darien Matthews, Damian Matthews, the late Jeri Gbangbalsa and late Monique Moaney; loving sister of David Blackwell Sr., Sherry Thomas, Judy McDonald, Mark Blackwell, the late Henry Blackwell Jr., the late Dale Blackwell and the late Royster Roderick Blackwell; also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Friday, November 8th, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. Friends and family may visit Christian Life Church, 6605 Liberty Rd, Baltimore, 21207 on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 to attend a wake from 10-10:30AM, a funeral service from 10:30AM-12PM, followed by a 12:30 graveside at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
