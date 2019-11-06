|
On Friday, October 25, 2019, Valerie Renee Matthews (nee Blackwell); daughter of the late Henry Blackwell Sr and the late Marguerite Alma Palmer; joined her beloved husband Donald 'Chic' Kavon Matthews; devoted mother of Donald Matthews Jr., Darien Matthews, Damian Matthews, the late Jeri Gbangbalsa and late Monique Moaney; loving sister of David Blackwell Sr., Sherry Thomas, Judy McDonald, Mark Blackwell, the late Henry Blackwell Jr., the late Dale Blackwell and the late Royster Roderick Blackwell; also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Friday, November 8th, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. Friends and family may visit Christian Life Church, 6605 Liberty Rd, Baltimore, 21207 on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 to attend a wake from 10-10:30AM, a funeral service from 10:30AM-12PM, followed by a 12:30 graveside at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019