Van R. Reiner, age 70, of Bel Air, MD passed away on June 5, 2019 at his home. Born in Lakewood, OH, he was the son of the late Ralph Vincent and Anna Ruth (With) Reiner, and beloved husband of Shirley (Crane) Reiner. Raised in Cleveland, OH, Van graduated from Rocky River High School in 1966. He then attended Wittenberg University ('70) and Lehigh University ('72), earning an AB and MS in Chemistry. A lifelong learner, Van went on to participate in many advanced management courses at The Wharton School, Duke University, and Harvard University.Van spent 30 years of his career with the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, holding increasingly senior positions in the Lackawanna and Burns Harbor plants. In 1998 he was named President of the Bethlehem Lukens Plate Division, located in Coatesville, PA before relocating to Baltimore in 2000 as the President of the Sparrow's Point Division, the second largest producing facility within Bethlehem's operating locations.After leaving Bethlehem Steel, Van was named President and CEO of the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. He spent 13 years at the Museum, raising funds and support for science education and innovation. He enjoyed the reactions of kids and adults alike to the many hands-on exhibits at the Science Center, even after his retirement in 2017. Van cared deeply about the environment and social justice. A tireless community volunteer, he held Board positions on many local organizations. They included The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Maryland World Class Consortium, Baltimore Waterfront Partnership, and the Board Chairmanship of Pierce's Park in Baltimore. He was also involved in education, participating on STEM and Gifted/Talented Advisory Boards for the Maryland State Department of Education and other counties. Van also served as a trustee and the Clerk of Session at Bel Air Presbyterian Church.Quick to smile and laugh, Van always had a good joke or word of encouragement. An avid train buff, one of his great joys was sharing his model trains around the Christmas tree, first with his children, and then his grandchildren. He will be remembered both for his many professional accomplishments, and also for the kindness, integrity, and laughter that he brought to every interaction. Devoted to his wife, Shirley, they enjoyed over 48 years of marriage and adventures together. Van loved his family and was seldom happier than when surrounded by his grandchildren.In addition to his wife, Mr. Reiner is survived by his children, Timothy (Mayu), Rebecca, and David (Sarah), a sister Ann Reiner; and seven grandchildren, Sophia, Josephine, Zachary, Madelyn, Charles, Amelia, and Van; and several loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6-8 pm. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church in Bel Air.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maryland Academy of Sciences or First Presbyterian Church of Bel Air. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary