1/
Vance Junior Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 21, 2020 Vance Junior Stewart beloved husband of the late Marjorie (nee Porter) Stewart; devoted father of Vance D. Stewart, Jr. and his wife Betty, Dennis L. Stewart and his wife Nancy, Wanda S. Goodman and her husband Jay; loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; he is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace on Friday at 11am. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans www.dav.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lassahn Funeral Home
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved