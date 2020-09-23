On September 21, 2020 Vance Junior Stewart beloved husband of the late Marjorie (nee Porter) Stewart; devoted father of Vance D. Stewart, Jr. and his wife Betty, Dennis L. Stewart and his wife Nancy, Wanda S. Goodman and her husband Jay; loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; he is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace on Friday at 11am. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans www.dav.org