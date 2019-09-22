Home

Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Vanna G. Rehmeyer

Vanna G. Rehmeyer Notice
On, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Vanna G. Rehmeyer, 100 of Rockdale born April 27, 1919 on a farm in Rockdale, MD, the daughter of late William E. Sullivan and late Nina Vanner (Burnham) Sullivan.

Beloved wife of the late Wilmer A. "Bud" Rehmeyer.

Devoted mother of Vanna Lee Ruffner and husband Aubrey and Nancy Gerace. Dear half-sister of William Sullivan. Loving grandmother of Sean and Van Ruffner and Scott Ruffner of Mountain View, CA. Also survived by great-grandchildren Emory and Corrine. Preceded in death by infant twins.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to National League of American Pen Women, Inc. 1300 17th St. NW Washington, DC 20036-1973 or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd. PO Box 567 Kanab, UT 84741-0567 www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
