Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vartenik Baghdassarian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vartenik Murgerditch "Rose" Baghdassarian

Notice Condolences Flowers

Vartenik Murgerditch "Rose" Baghdassarian Notice
Vartenik "Rose" Murgerditch Baghdassarian, age 83, of Bel Air, MD passed away on May 15, 2019 at Hart Heritage Estates - Street in Street, MD. Born in Nazareth, Israel Palestine, she was the daughter of Murgerditch and Mary (Bay) Baghdassarian. A long-term resident of the Glenwood Country Club Park, she was a professor of mathematics at Harford Community College for many years.Ms. Baghdassarian is survived by sister, Alice B. Granoff of Basalt, CO. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Olga Baghdassarian Gatewood and brother-in-law, William Gatewood.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 2 pm at Darlington Cemetery, Darlington, MD.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.