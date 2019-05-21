Vartenik "Rose" Murgerditch Baghdassarian, age 83, of Bel Air, MD passed away on May 15, 2019 at Hart Heritage Estates - Street in Street, MD. Born in Nazareth, Israel Palestine, she was the daughter of Murgerditch and Mary (Bay) Baghdassarian. A long-term resident of the Glenwood Country Club Park, she was a professor of mathematics at Harford Community College for many years.Ms. Baghdassarian is survived by sister, Alice B. Granoff of Basalt, CO. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Olga Baghdassarian Gatewood and brother-in-law, William Gatewood.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 2 pm at Darlington Cemetery, Darlington, MD.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019