On September 20, 2019, Vauline T. Malloy, beloved wife of the late George F. Malloy, loving mother of Robert T. Malloy (Pamela), Michael A. Malloy, and Kenneth R. Malloy (Deborah). She is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.
Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., where the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family will also receive friends on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church of Christ, 4301 Woodridge Road, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019