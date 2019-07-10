Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Deer Creek United Methodist Church
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Velia C. Kone


1915 - 2019
Velia C. Kone Notice
On June 27, 2019, Velia C. Kone, age 103, of Bel Air, MD passed away. Survivors include her nephews and great-nephews Charles Crouse and wife Kathy, Dr. Greg Simons and wife Sheri, Michael Simons and wife, Linda, Hans Crouse and wife Michelle, and Lee Crouse. Nieces and great-nieces include Doris Cunningham, Sandra Heathcott and husband Jerome, Karen McNeely and husband Michael, Kim Ill and husband Tony, Melba Simons Brown and husband Russ; 20 great-great-nieces and nephews, and 15 great-great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family-owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4-6 pm. Services will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10 am at Deer Creek United Methodist Church, Forest Hill, MD. Burial will take place in the Deer Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may contribute to the Liriodendrom, 502 W Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
