Velia Crouse Kone of Bel Air, affectionately known as "Dee" died June 27. She was 103 years old.



Born December 27, 1915 in the Glade Creek Township of North Carolina, she was one of five children to the late Lonnie B. and Minnie T. Crouse.



Mrs. Kone grew up in Harford County and was a graduate of Bel Air High School Class of 1933. She furthered her studies at Maryland Institute of Art in Baltimore. Mrs. Kone was a self-made woman who achieved considerable success.



In the late 1940's, she moved to Baltimore County and in 1955, she married the love of her life, William L. Kone, a landscape architect. Together they owned and operated the W.L. Kone Landscaping business. Upon his death in 1964, Mrs. Kone continued the business for eighteen years and created an elegant garden open to the public. The Baltimore Magazine reported this about her garden: "It unfolds in a series of lovely glade-like rooms bright with swaths of floral color." Her garden was one of many endeavors reflecting her dedication to hard work and personal integrity.



Mrs. Kone was a lifetime member of the Baltimore County Historical Society, volunteering over thirty years. As curator and chair of the house museum she designed, maintained, and led tours of the seven themed rooms on display. She was also a member of the Historical Society of Harford County.



In 1992, Liriodendron featured an exhibit of Mrs. Kone's oil paintings and needlework. In 1997, during the Holiday Salute to Maryland Quilters, sponsored by the Governor, her quilt was displayed, and her talent was honored at the Maryland State House. This was one of the forty-six hand appliqued and patchwork quilts she made during her lifetime. Mrs. Kone will be remembered as a woman of powerful elegance and grace.



Survivors include her nephews and great-nephews Charles Crouse and wife Kathy of North East, MD, Dr. Greg Simons and wife Sheri of Virginia Beach, VA, Michael Simons and wife, Linda of Monroe, NC, Hans Crouse and wife Michelle of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Lee Crouse of Forest Hill. Nieces and great-nieces include Doris Cunningham of Bel Air, Sandra Heathcott and husband Jerome of Bel Air, Karen McNeely and husband Michael of Bel Air, Kim ILL and husband Tony of Havre de Grace, Melba Simons Brown and husband Russ of Keller, Texas; 20 great-great-nieces and nephews, and 15 great-great-great nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Kone was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ruth Cunningham, and three brothers, Lee, Clarence, and Carl Crouse; also, two nephews Ellsworth L. Cunningham and Ronald W. Cunningham and her beloved niece Phyllis C. Simons and husband, Richard; and great-nephew Steve Simons.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4-6 pm. Services will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10 am at Deer Creek United Methodist Church, Forest Hill, MD. Interment will take place in Deer Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, those who desire may contribute to the Liriodendron, 502 W Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD 21014. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019