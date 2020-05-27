Venia "Ettie" Gilley
Venia "Ettie" Gilley, age 89, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on May 22, 2020 at Bel Air Health and Rehabilitation in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Lansing, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Lillard Solomon and Rettie (Calhoun) Ham and wife of the late Ray Vernon Gilley Sr. She was a member of Carsins Run Baptist Church in Aberdeen for over 50 years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening and playing with her grandchildren. She was the last living sibling of her generation.

Venia is survived by her two sons, Ray (Fiancee Cindy) V. Gilley, Jr. of Aberdeen and Wayne (Ruth) Gilley of Aberdeen; two daughters, Linda (Noble) Reynolds of Aberdeen and Penny (Stephen) L. Kurek of Bel Air; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 1 great great granddaughter.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Farlie Ham, Abis Perry, Beulah Jones, Elsie Osborne, Justin Gilliespie, Barney Ham, Dorothy Perry, Eva Stamper, Robert and Ralph Ham.

A private service will be held for family and invited guests.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2020.
