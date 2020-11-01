Vera Ellen Baker, née Yeagle, 92, of Berlin, Maryland, formerly of Lutherville, Maryland, passed away surrounded by her loving children on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her home in Berlin.
A private, family graveside memorial service will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Vera's life will be held at a date and time to be determined.
Vera was born in Baltimore Maryland, to Evelyn and Robert Yeagle on March 11, 1928. She attended Eastern High School in Baltimore, where she graduated in 1946. Vera married her husband Clayton on February 23, 1947, and they remained together until his death in October 1991.
In 1968, Vera's deep love for children and natural teaching gifts led her to accept a position working with special needs students as a Teacher's Aide at Towson Elementary School. She carried these gifts with her to Villa Maria School at St. Vincent's in Timonium, Maryland, where she worked until retiring in 1983.
After moving to Berlin in 1995, Vera joined her daughter at the Clayton Movie Theater in Dagsboro, Delaware, where Vera's warmth and infectious smile quickly earned her the affectionate moniker of "The Ticket Lady".
Vera is preceded in death by her parents Evelyn Ellen Yeagle (née White) and Robert Ellsworth Yeagle, of Baltimore, and her loving husband Clayton William Baker, also of Baltimore. Vera is survived by her loving sister Betty Ann Kenly (Austin) of Timonium, Maryland; her three children, Steven Baker of Berlin, Maryland, Joanne Baker-Howe (Edwin) of Dagsboro, Delaware, and Paul Baker (Deborah) of Macon, Georgia; her four grandchildren, James Baker of Baltimore, Matthew Baker, William Baker, and Alexandra Baker, of Savannah, Georgia; and three great grandchildren, Lily Sherry of Savannah, and Duncan Baker-Scott and Owen Baker-Scott of Baltimore.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Maryland 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin, Ave, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com