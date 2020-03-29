Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Kapustin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera J. Kapustin


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera J. Kapustin Notice
Vera J. Kapustin, née Sedorovich, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away on March 18. She was 92. Vera is survived by her four children Doug (Maggie) Kapustin of Westminster, Maryland, Eleanor (Natalie) Boan-Kapustin of Davidsonville, Maryland, Elizabeth Bryson of Columbia, Maryland and Rebecca (Steven) Finnerty of Towaco, New Jersey, grandchildren Alexandra, Nicholas, Dylan, Carson, Chloe and Taylor. She was predeceased by her husband, Rudolf Kapustin, her 5 siblings, and her first-born grandchild, Justin. A memorial service will be held when all who loved her can safely attend. A private service was held at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens on March 23. Donations can be made to: www.lustgarten.org, www.pancan.org, or Crosswalk, 8940 Route 108, Ste D, Columbia, MD 21045. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -