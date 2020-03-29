|
|
Vera J. Kapustin, née Sedorovich, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away on March 18. She was 92. Vera is survived by her four children Doug (Maggie) Kapustin of Westminster, Maryland, Eleanor (Natalie) Boan-Kapustin of Davidsonville, Maryland, Elizabeth Bryson of Columbia, Maryland and Rebecca (Steven) Finnerty of Towaco, New Jersey, grandchildren Alexandra, Nicholas, Dylan, Carson, Chloe and Taylor. She was predeceased by her husband, Rudolf Kapustin, her 5 siblings, and her first-born grandchild, Justin. A memorial service will be held when all who loved her can safely attend. A private service was held at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens on March 23. Donations can be made to: www.lustgarten.org, www.pancan.org, or Crosswalk, 8940 Route 108, Ste D, Columbia, MD 21045. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020