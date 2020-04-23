|
Vera J. Kapustin, née Sedorovich, a dearly beloved, faithful and devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, aunt and loyal friend, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, of natural causes, subsequent to a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. She was 92.
She was an extraordinary woman who possessed a strong, unwavering, Christian faith. The cornerstone of her family and quintessential matriarch, Vera led by example with her faith, love, compassion and strength, through her final moments.
She was a giant presence, a beautiful soul and was cherished by her family and friends, with a smile that would warm and welcome anyone's heart. Vera, most of all, adored her family and her church congregation. She will be dearly missed by all of those who loved and cherished her. Her passing is a devastating loss to all.
Vera is survived by her four children Doug (Maggie) Kapustin of Westminster, Maryland, Eleanor (Natalie) Boan-Kapustin of Davidsonville, Maryland, Elizabeth Bryson of Columbia, Maryland and Rebecca (Steven) Finnerty of Towaco, New Jersey, grandchildren Alexandra, Nicholas, Dylan, Carson, Chloe and Taylor, as well as beloved family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Rudolf Kapustin, her five siblings, Walter, Eleanore, Ruthie, Marie and Evelyn, and her first-born grandchild, Justin.
Due to the rapidly changing directives regarding the COVID-19 viral pandemic we are experiencing, services, at this time, will be private. We will honor and celebrate Vera with a memorial service when all of those who loved her can safely attend. She will be laid to rest at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens on her mother's birthday, Monday, March 23.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Ste D, Woodbury, NY 11797, www.lustgarten.org
PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network), 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, www.pancan.org
Crosswalk, 8940 Route 108, Ste D, Columbia, MD 21045, (410)730-8765
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2020