Vera Spencer-Strong (nee Gamble) of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 following a long illness with Interstitial Lung Disease. She was 77.



The daughter of Maria Symington Gamble and Cary Breckinridge Gamble III was born November 5, 1941 and raised in Baltimore. She had two siblings, Maria Gamble Lederer and Cary Breckinridge Gamble IV. Following graduation from the Gunston School in Centreville, Maryland; she attended the Maryland Institute of art.



Vera married William H. Spencer-Strong II MD in 1961 and had three children: William H. Spencer-Strong III and Barbara Elizabeth Spencer-Strong Mckenzie of Baltimore and Robert Gamble Spencer-Strong of Mebane, North Carolina as well as seven grandchildren.



She had an active art career in which she worked in pencil, watercolor, pastel and oil. Vera was an artist member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and the Maryland Pastel Society as well as the Charcoal Club of Baltimore. She was ranked in doubles tennis as well as a member of the Women's Golf Association of Baltimore.



There will be a celebration of life service on June 27th at the St. Andrew's Christian Community Church, 5802 Roland Ave. at 11 am.



