Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
6634 St. Barnabas Rd
Oxon Hill, MD
Verdelle Church Sands

Verdelle Church Sands Notice
On October 29, 2019, Verdelle Church Sands of Ft Washington, Maryland passed away at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Colonel (Ret) Clifton A Sands, Sr. Loving mother of Carol Gambrill, Clifton Jr, C. Alexander, and Craig (pre-deceased). Loving sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Marshall March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd, Suitland, Maryland

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 9, 11:00 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 6634 St. Barnabas Rd, Oxon Hill, Maryland. Services preceded by visitation at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Tanner Community Resource Center care of St Paul UMC in Oxon Hill.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
