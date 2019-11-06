|
|
On October 29, 2019, Verdelle Church Sands of Ft Washington, Maryland passed away at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Colonel (Ret) Clifton A Sands, Sr. Loving mother of Carol Gambrill, Clifton Jr, C. Alexander, and Craig (pre-deceased). Loving sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Marshall March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd, Suitland, Maryland
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 9, 11:00 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 6634 St. Barnabas Rd, Oxon Hill, Maryland. Services preceded by visitation at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Tanner Community Resource Center care of St Paul UMC in Oxon Hill.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019