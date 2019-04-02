|
On Sunday, March 31, 2019 Verna "Betty" (nee Quante) Davis, age 95 of Cockeysville, MD. Devoted mother of Gary A. Davis and his wife Audrey, Michael S. Davis and his wife Rose and the late Jeffrey A. Davis; grandmother of Michael D. Davis, Alice D. Donahue and her husband Patrick and Jennifer M. Nieri; great grandmother of Evan Walker and Noah Michael Davis and Olivia Rose and Isabella May Nieri. She was preceded in death by her close friend, Jack Miller.Services and interment private. To view full obituary and to send online condolences, please visit www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019