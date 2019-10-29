Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Chavis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Chavis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Chavis Notice
On October 27, 2019; Vernon Chavis, age 83, of Parkville; beloved husband of Mary V. Chavis nee Bull; devoted father of Carla J. Lounsbury and husband Christopher, Vernon W. Chavis and wife Alicia, Vernell W. Chavis and wife Traci; dear brother of six; cherished grandfather of six; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Vernon's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Wednesday, October 30 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 12 Noon Thursday. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Vernon's name may be made to the American Kidney Fund. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now