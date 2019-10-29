|
On October 27, 2019; Vernon Chavis, age 83, of Parkville; beloved husband of Mary V. Chavis nee Bull; devoted father of Carla J. Lounsbury and husband Christopher, Vernon W. Chavis and wife Alicia, Vernell W. Chavis and wife Traci; dear brother of six; cherished grandfather of six; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Vernon's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Wednesday, October 30 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 12 Noon Thursday. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Vernon's name may be made to the American Kidney Fund. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 29, 2019