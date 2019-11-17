|
|
On November 13, 2019, Vernon Davies, beloved husband of the late Grace Evelyn Davies (nee Miller); devoted father of David Davies and wife Beverly, Dennis Davies and wife Doretta, Dianna Christie and husband Phillip, Donna Lockman and Fiancé Gregory Banner and late husband Daniel, and Douglas Davies and wife Maureen; loving grandfather of Shawn, Kyle, Broc, Jimmy, Tim, Jenny, Katie, Emily, Gabby, Cody, Randy, Evan, Kevin, Connor, and Collin; cherished great grandfather of Abigail, Penley, Spencer, and Eleanor; dear brother-in-law of Ruth Dunlap, Galen Miller and wife Florence.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Saturday, November 23rd, from 2 to 5 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loch Raven United Methodist Church, 6622 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21239.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2019