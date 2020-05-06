Vernon F. West
Vernon Francis West passed peacefully at home on April 28, 2020. He was the devoted husband of the late Martha Lee West, beloved father of Carol Serio Bittrick and husband Richard, Janet M. West and partner Chris, Daniel P. West and wife Pam, and Robert J. West and wife Carol; loving grandfather of Jennifer Bonitz, Jill Weaver, Julie Wilt, Paul West, Tom West, Brandon West, Brett West, Rachel West, Derek West, and Brian West; and caring great grandfather of Toby, Hunter, Chase, Brooke, Emily, Jackson, Bella, and Hudson. Vernon is predeceased by his three brothers, Albert, Gordon and Bill, and sister, Lillian. Vernon also leaves behind many nieces,nephews,friends and acquaintances at Oak Crest Village, his home of 15 years.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.
